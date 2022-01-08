FILM OF THE WEEK

BOILING POINT



A truly amazing film shot in one single take which takes the breath away and puts you right into the action from beginning till the end. Actor turned director Philip Barantini first made this story into an award winning short a couple of years ago, before he extended it into a full feature. His impressive project now joins a prestigious list of films, also filmed in one single shot, like 1917, VICTORIA and RUSSIAN ARC.

The story follows Andy Jones, (Stephen Graham), the Head Chef of a prestigious London restaurant, during a busy evening just before Christmas. He is having a perfectly ghastly day – for starters he is deeply in debt, is addicted to drugs and alcohol and a health inspector has just arrived. The restaurant is packed with demanding customers including Alastair Skye (Jason Flemyng), Andy’s old and very pretentious colleague, who is having dinner with Sara Southworth, a celebrated food critic eager to try new tastes – “Food is like sex, you go with what’s there”….

Barantini orchestrates the action in a most magnificent manner, both in the kitchen and front of house, before the evening reaches a breaking point. Graham is amazing and is strongly supported by a brilliant ensemble of actors particularly by Vivette Robinson as Carly, his no nonsense fellow chef and the real brains behind the complex kitchen operation. One of the best British films of the year!

MINYAN



Eric Steel sets the action of his engaging film in the late eighties in New York Brighton Beach, also known as Little Odessa – the place where many Russian Jewish immigrants have settled. The title refers to a meeting of Jewish people for public worship. David (Samuel L. Devine) is a son of such immigrants, a religious man, who likes spending time at his grandfather’s apartment where he meets the new neighbours, two elderly men who share a deep love for each other. This prompts David to explore his own sexuality…

Even though this is based on a short story, Steel wisely takes his time in order to set up the situation as well as develop his characters, before David eventually finds his way into East Village.

This powerful film is sensitively told and celebrates a young man’s sexual awakening!

DON’T LOOK UP



Another topical satire from Adam McKay, the director of THE BIG SHORT and VICE. He tells the story of Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Laurence) an astronomy student and her professor Dr Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), who make a shocking discovery that a meteor, the size of Mount Everest, is heading towards Earth. They are encouraged to start a media tour which involves a meeting with President Orlean (Meryl Streep), who is totally indifferent to this predicament and is busy promoting her own agenda. They also make an appearance on a popular morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry) which ends up becoming a media circus…

The elite cast relish the smart dialogue in this sharp, enjoyable satire which doesn’t outstay its welcome despite its length. (Netflix)

MUNICH – THE EDGE OF WAR



Robert Harris’ novel is brought vividly to life by German director Christian Schwochow, who as the title suggests, sets his engaging film in Munich of 1938. Hitler is ready to invade Czechoslovakia while British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons) is desperate to prevent a war and find a peaceful resolution.

The action is seen through the eyes of German diplomat Paul Hartmannn (Jannis Niewohner) and British civil servant Hugh Legat (George MacKay). They used to be friends at Oxford but now they must forget about their past disagreements and join forces in order to put an end to Hitler’s evil plans…

An intriguing premise for this espionage story which is based on true events. It takes a while to get going but thankfully the young protagonists share a winning chemistry but it is Irons who steals the day as Chamberlain, with whom he bears an uncanny resemblance.

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS



The trilogy of this innovative franchise came to an end in 2003 with THE MATRIX REVOLUTIONS, but now, as the title suggests, the project is resurrected for one more time by Lana Wachowski. She brings back Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie Ann Moss) in another virtual world where it is difficult to know whether things are real or a dream. It is a confusing plot which feels more like an editing exercise with many inserts from the other films spiced all together, highlighting Neo’s confusion and desire to be reunited with his long, lost love.

It is slick and stylish but lacks tension and suspense – strictly for the fans!

AILEY



Jamila Wignot’s brilliant documentary celebrates the life and career of Alvin Ailey, an amazing artist and a ground-breaking choreographer. Ailey talks about his childhood in Jim Crow, Texas, raised by his single mother, who struggled to make ends meet. Ailey first discovered his passion and love for the blues and gospel at church before he became a dancer and subsequently the founder of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre. His colleagues, students and friends share their experience and admiration for this remarkable artist, who endured racism, homophobia, addiction and mental illness throughout his dazzling career.

A celebration of an iconic choreographer who gave a voice to many young dancers, superbly complimented by rare archive material!

MOSQUITO STATE: A creepy film from Filip Jan Rymsza, who follows the story of Richard Boca (Beau Knapp), a Wall Street analyst, who in similar fashion to Peter Parker is bitten by an insect – a mosquito this time not a spider. The mosquito stays on his collar and begins breeding an infestation in Richard’s luxurious penthouse overlooking Central Park…This is not a superhero story but an unnerving tale like THE FLY told with assurance by Polish director Rymsza and performed with just the right touch of creepiness by Knapp. (SHUDDER)

FROM THE VINE: A sweet film with Joe Pantoliano, a Canadian born in Italy, who abandons his life in the big city for a quiet life on his grandfather’s deserted country home. But his visit to the vineyard where he grew up inspires him to start a new venture…A genuine feel good story superbly shot in the beautiful village of Acerenza and worth seeing ideally accompanied with a delicious glass of Aglianico!