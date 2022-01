On Thursday the 6th of January 2022, the feast of Theophany, the Greek Orthodox community of St Charalambos in Luton celebrated the Lord’s Baptism in the Jordan and the Epiphany of the Triune God with a procession and blessing of the local River Lea, following the Divine Liturgy.

Ms Rachel Hopkins, Member of Parliament for Luton South, attended the ceremony, led by the Priest in charge of the community Fr David Somalis. A lunch was then served in the community’s hall.