Statement by AKEL C.C. Spokesperson Koukoumas

Facing a Turkey more aggressive than ever, DISY scores repeated own goals in Cyprus

17 January 2022, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The Foreign Minister Mr. Kasoulides stated yesterday that “the construction of the East Med pipeline was in the air from the very beginning” and that he had always considered East Med “as a tool for creating problems”. But none of this was said during the years when the ruling DISY party was celebrating East Med and basing the country’s entire foreign policy on – precisely – empty talk without substance. On the contrary, they even rejected warnings that were being issued – both by AKEL and those of technocrats – and insisted on cultivating among society illusions about grandiose and pompous projects that would transform Cyprus into a superpower.

The illusions and lies of ruling DISY have collapsed. The Exclusive Economic Zone of the Republic of Cyprus was left undefended. Varosha is being colonised. Sanctions on Turkey were never imposed. And EastMed was in the end big empty talk. In other words, instead of pressure being exerted on Turkey, DISY scored successive own goals on Cyprus.

I wonder when Mr. Nicos Anastasiades, Mr. Averof Neophytou and Mr. Nicos Christodoulides will come out to pick up the bill for their policies?