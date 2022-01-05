Friday 7 January 2022
FA Cup Third Round
20:00 Swindon Town v Manchester City ITV
Saturday 8 January 2022
FA Cup Third Round
12:15 Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough
12:30 Coventry City v Derby County
12:30 Burnley v Huddersfield Town
12:30 Hartlepool v Blackpool
12:30 Bristol City v Fulham
12:45 Millwall v Crystal Palace ITV
15:00 Boreham Wood v AFC Wimbledon
15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion
15:00 Kidderminster Harriers v Reading
15:00 Leicester City v Watford
15:00 Port Vale v Brentford
15:00 Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers
15:00 Newcastle United v Cambridge United
15:00 Barnsley v Barrow AFC
15:00 Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers
15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United
17:30 Swansea City v Southampton
17:30 Chelsea v Chesterfield BBC red button
17:30 Hull City v Everton BBC 1
17:30 Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle
17:45 Yeovil Town v AFC Bournemouth
National League
15.00 Barnet v Altrincham The Hive.
Isthmian League
15.00pm Corinthian Casuals v Haringey Borough
Spartan South Midlands League
15.00 New Salamis v Flackwell Haringey Stadium, White Hart Lane N17
Combined Counties League
15.00 Reading City v St Panteleimon
Cyprus Football
Aris v Ethnikos Achna
AEK Larnaca v Apollon
Sunday 9 January 2022
FA Cup Third Round
12:30 Luton Town v Harrogate Town
14:00 Stoke City v Leyton Orient
14:00 Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town
14:00 Cardiff City v Preston North End
14:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe
14:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United
14:00 West Ham United v Leeds United ITV
14:00 Charlton Athletic v Norwich City
17:10 Nottingham Forest v Arsenal ITV
KOPA League
Nissi v Olympia 12.00pm Enfield Playing Fields, 3G EN1 4LP
Komi Kebir v Pantel 10.00am Southgate School, EN4 0BL
LFA Sunday Trophy, Fourth Round
Apoel v Grenfell 12.00pm Enfield Playing Fields, 3G EN1 4LP
Cyprus Football
APOEL v Anorthosis
AEL v PAEEK
Monday 10 January 2022
FA Cup Third Round
19:45 Manchester United v Aston Villa BBC 1
Cyprus Football
Doxa v Pafos
Omonia Nicosia v Olympiakos Nicosia
Tuesday 11th January 2022
National League
19.45 Ashford v Barnet
London Senior Cup
19.45 Tooting & Mitcham v Haringey Borough
Spartan South Midlands League
19.45 New Salamis v Broadfield Haringey Boro White Hart Lane
