For the first time ever, an exclusive Greek night – “AURA” is taking place at the world famous Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, at Stratus East, on Saturday 19 February 2022, 7pm.

Enjoy stunning, panoramic views across London and across the arena from the highest vantage point available in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, accompanied by the best in Greek music and more, courtesy of London’s renowned DJ Andreas Michaelides.

An ultra-modern, iconic space hosting this never-been-done-before Greek VIP event, “AURA” at Stratus East is brought to you by Greek London Live, the pioneers of Greek entertainment in the UK!

The event is sponsored by Going Greek, Knights Residential, and Archway Sheet Metal Works. Official Media Partner: London Greek Radio 103.3 FM.

Over 18s. ID may be required. ROAR.

All guests aged 18 or over must be able to provide one of the following forms of COVID certification when requested before entering Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Proof of double vaccination or negative test using a valid NHS COVID Pass, or valid COVID-19 status (for people from Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Jersey or Guernsey), or an approved international equivalent; or

Evidence of a valid text or email confirmation of a negative lateral flow or PCR test taken within the prior 48 hours and reported via the NHS website; or

Valid proof of medical exemption (via NHS COVID Pass or accepted equivalent proof of exemption)

These requirements are mandatory under English law until further notice and any guests aged 18 or over who are unable to provide an approved form of COVID certification upon request will be denied access to the stadium. There is a No-Refund policy for all tickets.

Guests will also be required to wear face coverings to enter the stadium. Medical exemptions apply.

Tickets £30 plus £1.85 booking fee available online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/aura-by-greek-london-live-tickets-248763758097

Venue address: STRATUS EAST – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 782 High Road, London N17 0BX

