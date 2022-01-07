No one can ignore for any reason, diplomatic or other, the mandate and the decisions that the UN Security Council or the UN resolutions dictate, Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, said on Thursday.

In statements to the media on the sidelines of the the Epiphany celebrations in Larnaca, Anastasiades said that efforts as regards the Cyprus problem must focus on getting everyone back to the parameters which the UN resolutions dictate.

Responding to questions on the Cyprus problem and the UN Secretary General`s latest reports on his Good Offices Mission and the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) Anastasiades said that his goal and vision is to create the conditions that will allow a creative dialogue, and to reach a functional and viable solution in a state with no occupation army or dependencies by third parties.

He noted that therefore efforts will focus on getting everyone back to the parameters which the UN resolutions dictate.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous rounds of peace talks under the UN auspices failed to yield results.