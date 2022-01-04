Why do we need to put recycling in the bin loose?

• If your recycling is in a refuse sack we can’t see if wrong things are being put in the recycling bin – and if there are enough wrong items, all the items in the blue lidded bin can’t be recycled – and all that effort that you as a resident have put in will be lost.

• Please remember recycling loves to be left loose… and please don’t mix your recycling with any normal waste.

• Keep it simple – just lift the lid and put it in!

