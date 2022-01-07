We’re planning to upgrade a section of the A1010 High Street in Ponders End.

Following earlier consultations with residents and local businesses in September/October 2021, we’re now presenting the designs and would like to hear your comments on the proposals. Anyone can comment on this statutory consultation.

We’d like to invite you to a community drop-in session on Saturday 15 January from 12noon to 2pm at The Qube, Eagle House Surgery car park, 291 High Street, Enfield EN3 4DN.

Alternatively, join us for a webinar on Tuesday 18 January from 6pm to 7.30pm. There’s no need to pre-register or book in advance. Just click on the following link at the beginning of the webinar: https://tinyurl.com/PEHSwebinar

You can also email us with your comments at: [email protected] or write to: Healthy Streets, Enfield Council, Silver Street EN1 3XA. Please quote reference: TG1447.

The consultation closing date is Wednesday 26 January at 23:59.

Click here to find out more: https://letstalk.enfield.gov.uk/pondersendhighstreet