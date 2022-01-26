Enfield Council has commissioned a short film featuring testimony from the survivors of genocides around the world to mark Holocaust Memorial Day on 27 January.

‘One Day’ seeks to remind the borough’s communities how we can dedicate a day each year to remember the Holocaust and other genocides which have claimed millions of innocent lives around the world.

The film, which will be posted on the Council’s YouTube channel, uses testimony from people who suffered during the Holocaust, and survivors of the genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda and Srebrenica.

The film will be supported by an on-line event featuring pre-recorded contributions from local religious and civic dignitaries which will be broadcast on the Council ‘YouTube’ channel between 7 – 8pm on Thursday 27 January. It will continue to be available online into February.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Cohesion Cllr Nneka Keazor, said: “I am delighted that once again Enfield Council has been imaginative and commissioned a short film with local film makers that will provide a centrepiece for this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day.

“Let’s make our ‘One Day’ commemoration a time for us to all reflect on how we can be a more tolerant and caring society and ensure that we do all what we can to prevent these terrible events in history from being repeated.

“By making the event available on-line to all of the borough’s residents, we hope we can once again reach the widest possible audience.”

You can watch the event on our Youtube channel at from 7pm on 27 January. https://bit.ly/3fWqRKL