Police have charged a man after two men were attacked in Haringey.

Malaki Thorpe, 18 (16.12.03), of Fairview Road N15, is due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on the morning of Friday, 28 January charged with two counts of racially aggravated ABH and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

Police were at approximately 21:50hrs on Wednesday, 26 January to reports of two men being assaulted in Cadoxton Avenue, Haringey.

Officers attended and searched the local area before arresting a man in nearby Fairview Road on suspicion of actual bodily harm.

He was taken into custody and later charged as above.

The two men who were assaulted were taken to a north London hospital.

Officers will continue to liaise with the victims and members of the community. This incident is being treated as a hate crime at this time.