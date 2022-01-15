Popular soap opera EastEnders has given fans a look at its new set as filming begins.

The former Albert Square set was built in 1984 with an intention to be used for two years and was no longer “fit for purpose,” the BBC has said.

On Tuesday, filming commenced on the new and improved set, with scenes due to air in Spring 2022.

Many of Albert Square’s most iconic landmarks have been recreated for the new set, including the Queen Vic pub, Mitchell brothers’ mechanics garage, the Beale’s fish and chip shop and Ruby Allen’s night club.

The investment in the BBC’s longest-running TV serial drama and wider BBC Elstree Centre will enable improved high definition for Walford fans.

It has also enhanced filming options, with EastEnders production now able to explore new areas on screen.

As a result, the soap’s writers, producers and directors will have greater freedom to drive further creativity.