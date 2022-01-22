A disqualified driver who seriously injured a schoolgirl in a collision in Islington has been jailed for three years following an investigation by the Met.

Gregory Scott, 58 (10.04.63), of no fixed address, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, 21 January. He was also banned from driving for 11-and-a-half years and will have to pass an extended test before being allowed to drive again.

He pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving at the same court on Wednesday, 5 January.

At around 16:30hrs on 20 June 2019, Scott was reversing a grey Range Rover the wrong way along Ashbrook Road when he collided with a 12-year-old girl who was walking home from school.

The girl was dragged underneath the rear wheels of the vehicle and became trapped. Scott stopped the car and removed the girl before getting back into the vehicle and driving away from the area at speed.

A number of people were nearby and saw what happened. They rushed to help the girl until emergency services arrived. Staff from a nearby GP surgery also provided first aid.

The teenager was taken to a north London hospital in a life-threatening condition where she remained for several months. She continues to receive treatment for her injuries.

Officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command began urgent enquiries to trace the driver, which included speaking to witnesses and reviewing data from Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras.

The enquiries identified Gregory Scott as the driver of the car and he was arrested in February 2020. He provided no comment during interviews with police, however the evidence collected by officers was overwhelming and he was later charged.

Detective Constable Dariusz Alexander, who worked on the investigation, said: “Scott’s actions were reckless and selfish. He left a young girl with serious injuries fighting for her life at the side of a road as he focussed on protecting himself by evading police.

“The victim continues to recover from the physical and emotional impact of the collision and I would like to praise her bravery for the support she has shown officers during the investigation. I hope this outcome will allow her and her family some closure.

“In her remarks the judge noted the egregious nature of the offence and described past Scott’s driving record as “absolutely atrocious”.

“I would also like to praise the actions of several members of the public who were in the area at the time of the collision and rushed to help the victim, as well as the witnesses who supported us throughout our enquiries.”

