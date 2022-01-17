Last month, detectives released an E-fit of a man they wanted to identify after a woman, aged in her 30s, was assaulted in the early hours of 3 August 2021, after leaving a nightclub in the Old Street area.

The woman was taken out of the club by a man, then transported by car, possibly a taxi, to an address in the Hackney area where she was subject to a sustained attack and raped.

The sexual assault was reported to the police on 3 November 2021. The woman continues to be supported by specialist officers during the police investigation.

On Monday, 17 January, a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. He was also arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with an incident in October 2021 which involved a different woman.

The suspect was taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.

Detective Constable Jamie Merrill, the investigating officer, said: “I would like to thank the public who responded to our appeal. As a result, a 26-year-old man has been arrested – not just for the initial incident but also for a second serious sexual assault that we were previously unaware of.

“Both victim survivors are being supported by specialist officers. The Met is dedicated to supporting all victims of sexual offences and identifying and prosecuting those responsible.”

Enquiries continue.