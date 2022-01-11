Chief Scientist for Research & Innovation of the Republic of Cyprus, Chairman of the board of directors of Research & Innovation Foundation Dr. Nikolaos Mastroyiannopoulos on Monday met with President Nicos Anastasiades to whom he presented the future action plan and the work that has been done the past two years.

A press release by his office says that President Anastasiades in his statement said that Cyprus moves forward and research and innovation are two fields that rapidly change. He said that this reflects in the international indices on research and innovation adding that the priority remains for our county to keep developing in these fields.

Dr. Mastroyiannopoulos said that in the past years a lot has been achieved adding that Cyprus institutions score high and rank in high places as regards funding projects.

He said that for 2020-2021 Research & Innovation Foundation funded projects with an amount of more than 51 mln euros.

He referred also to the projects and programs for 2021-2027 with a budget of €150 mln adding that the philosophy is to be focused and have targeted investments in competitive fields.

Dr. Mastroyiannopoulos also said that the aim is to increase private investment, to enhance research cooperation between organisations and businesses and to promote and encourage knowledge and turn it into trade opportunities.