By mid January Cyprus will receive 32 more ventilators which will additionally shield the medical equipment in hospitals, Spokesperson of the State Health Services Organization (SHSO) Charalampos Charilaou told the Cyprus News Agency, reassuring that the Organization is ready for the worst case scenario.

He said that since the summer time the authorities acted in various manners to handle a new pandemic wave and to this end it ordered the purchase of 32 ventilators. Moreover, three more intensive care doctors are expected from Greece mid January as well.

Charilaou told the Cyprus News Agency that 62 nurses and 6 intensive care physicians were hired, 3 of whom are already practising.

Asked if SHSO is ready for the worst case scenario, Charilaou said that we are always ready for the worst, adding that there is a plane which is in full operation.

He said that situation is monitored daily and in further actions are taken in case there is a need.

Charilaou said that the focus right now is on patients who are getting treatment in ICUs and ACUs as their number is high.

He also said that 80-85% of the patients are unvaccinated.