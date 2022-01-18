The Health Ministry in Cyprus announced on Monday three new deaths from COVID-19 and 2,918 new cases. Hospitalisations remained at 270 and the positivity rate was 2.07%. Total deaths reached 684 and the number of cases since the pandemic broke out is now 228,656.

Of the 270 patients, 94 are in a serious condition and according to figures, 70.64% of patients receiving hospital treatment are unvaccinated.

Moreover, the Ministry announced that 17 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious, are intubated in a serious condition in an ICU.

Today`s cases were detected from a total of 141,213 tests (PCR and rapid).

The deceased are two men 70 and 91 years of age, who passed away at Limassol General Hospital and a man aged 64 who died at Pafos General Hospital.

Of the 684 deaths, 430 are male (62.9%), and 254 are female (37.1%) and their median age is 76 years.

Of the 94 patients in serious condition, 34 are intubated, 6 are in an ICU and 54 in an ACU.

Today`s PCR tests were 10,024 and antigen rapid tests 131,189 and the new cases were detected as follows: 89 from 1,744 samples taken in the framework of contact tracing, 65 from 3,724 tests at airports, 358 from 3,928 tests conducted on private initiative, 26 from 358 samples taken at microbiology labs of General Hospitals, 1,666 from 76,128 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies, 702 from 55,061 rapid tests done in the context of free testing by the Health Ministry and 12 from 270 samples taken following GP referrals or testing at public clinics.

