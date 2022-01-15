Cyprus Health Ministry announced on Friday 3,042 new COVID-19 cases and 257 hospitalizations, due to the disease. No new deaths were recorded.



The positivity rate further fell at 2,49%. Total cases in Cyprus since the beginning of the pandemic increased to 221,416 and total deaths are 672 of which 422 concern male patients (62.8%), and 250 female (37.2%). The median age of the deceased is 76 years old.





The Ministry announced that 91 patients are in serious condition of whome 28 are intubated, 4 are in an Intensive Treatment Unit but are not intubated and 59 in an Increased Care Unit. According to the Ministry 73.16% of the patients in hospital are unvaccinated.

Moreover, the Ministry said that 18 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious, are treated in a serious condition and intubated, in an Intensive Treatment Unit





Today`s cases were detected from a total of 122,217 tests (rapid and PCR).



The Ministry said that 8,416 tests were PCR and 113,801 rapid, and the new cases were detected as follows: 177 from 1,662 samples tested during contact tracing, 31 from 2,217 tests at airports, 403 from 4,011 samples taken at the private initiative, 33 from 412 tests conducted at microbiological labs of general hospitals, 1,491 from 58,299 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies, 906 from and 55,502 rapid tests done in the framework of the free testing by the Ministry of Health and 1 case out of 114 samples taken after referrals by Personal Doctors.