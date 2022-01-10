Cyprus health authorities announced on Sunday that four people died of COVID-19, with total deaths rising to 657. Moreover, 3,012 new cases were detected from PCR and antigen rapid tests, with a positivity rate of 2.16%. Total cases since the bwginning of the pandemic rose to 204,372.



Furthermore, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, total hospitalizations rose to 251, while 9 are treated in serious conditions in ICUs and ACUs. As it was announced 75.3% of patients were not vaccinated, while 17 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in ICUs.

A 67 year-old man, a 53 year-old woman, an 78 year-old woman and an 86 year-old woman were among the fatalities announced on Sunday. Total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 657, of whom 413 or 62.9% were male and 244 or 36.9% female with a median age of 75.9 years.



Of the 91 patients in serious condition, 29 are intubated in ICUs, 3 are in ICUs but not connected to a ventilator and 59 patients are in ACUs.



A total of 139.709 tests were carried out today, of which 8,701 were PCR tests and 131, 008 rapid antigen tests.

A total of 69 cases were detected following 548 samples taken in the context of contact tracing, 97 new cases were diagnosed after 4,421 tests done at the airports, 292 new infections were detected after 3,199 tests carried out privately, 41 new cases were diagnosed after 406 samples tested at General Hospitals` Microbiology Labs, 1,071 new cases were detected after 52,982 rapid tests carried out in private labs and pharmacies, 1,437 new infections were diagnosed after 78,026 tests carried out in the context of the Ministry of Health rapid test programme, while 5 new cases were detected after 127 samples following GP referrals.