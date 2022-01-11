Cyprus Health Ministry announced on Monday 4 deaths from COVID-19 and 4,187 new cases. Hospitalisations rose to 245 and the positivity rate is 3.05%. Total deaths reached 661 and cases since the pandemic broke out to 208,559.

Of the 245 patients 86 are in a serious condition and according to figures 76.64% of patients receiving hospital treatment are unvaccinated.

Moreover the Ministry announced that 18 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious, are intubated in a serious condition in an ICU.

Today`s cases were detected from a total of 137,091 tests (PCR and rapid).

The deceased are an 82 year-old woman who died on January 9 at the Famagusta Reference Hospital, a man 52 years of age who passed away on January 9 at the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital, a 76 year-old woman who died on January 9 at the Nicosia General Hospital and a man 71 years of age who died on January 10 at the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital.

Of the 661 deaths, 415 are male (62.9%), and 246 female (37.1%) and their median age is 75.9 years.

Of the 86 patients in serious condition, 27 are intubated, 6 are in an ICU and 53 in ACU.



Today`s PCR tests were 13,416 and antigen rapid tests 123,675 and the new cases were detected as follows: 200 from 1,958 samples taken in the framework of contact tracing, 86 from 5,646 tests at airports, 402 from 4,960 tests conducted on private initiative, 23 from 403 samples taken at microbiology labs of General Hospitals, 2,680 from 87,512 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies, 786 from 36,163 rapid tests done in the framework of free testing by the health ministry and 10 from 449 samples taken following GP referrals or testing at public clinics.

From the rapid tests by the Ministry 11 cases were detected in nursing homes, 75 in high schools and 5 in special schools.