Cyprus Health Ministry on Thursday announced 3 deaths, 3,103 new COVID cases and 259 hospitalizations.

The positivity rate stands at 2,54%. Total deaths rose to 672 and of cases to 218,374. The Ministry announced that 87 patients are in serious condition and that 74,91% of the patients are unvaccinated.

Moreover the Ministry said that 18 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious, are in serious condition, intubated, in an ICU. Today`s cases were detected from a total of 122,016 tests (rapid and PCR).

The deceased are males , 86, 89 and 86 years old who passed away at Limassol, Larnaka and Famagusta Hospitals. Of the 672 deaths, 422 are male (62,8%), and 250 female (37,2%) and the median age is 76 years.

Of the 87 patients in serious condition, 29 are intubated, 4 are in an ICU and 54 in ACU.

The Ministry said that 6,671 tests were PCR and 115,345 rapid and the new cases were detected as follows: 51 from 2,495 tests at airports, 426 from 3,754 samples taken on private initiative, 15 from 422 tests conducted at microbiological labs of general hospitals, 1,655 from 56,424 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies and 956 from 58,921 rapid tests done in the framework of the free testing by the Ministry of Health.

From the rapid tests by the Ministry 10 cases were detected in nursing homes, 165 in primary schools, 86 in high schools , 44 in closed structures , 125 in the framework of contact tracing and 8 in special schools.