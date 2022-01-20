Cyprus health authorities on Wednesday announced 2,226 new COVID cases, bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic to 233,082 while deaths remained at 689 as no fatalities were recorded.

Furthermore, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, total hospitalisations declined to 248 from 257 yesterday, while 92 are treated in serious conditions in ICUs and ACUs, compared with 89 yesterday.

A total of 95,650 tests were carried out today, with the daily positivity rate rose to 2.33% from 2.1% the day before.

According to the Ministry, total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remained at 689, of whom 434 or 63% are male and 255 or 37% are female, with a median age of 76.1 years.

Furthermore, patients receiving treatment in public hospitals amounted to 248, of whom 92 are being treated in serious condition in ACUs and ICUs. Of the patients in serious condition, 35 are intubated in ICUs, 5 are in ICU but not connected to a ventilator and 52 patients are in ACUs.

Data show that 73.39% of the patients have no vaccination history, while 17 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in ICUs.

According to the Ministry, the 2,226 new COVID infections were detected following 95,650 tests, of which 6,732 were PCR tests and 88,918 rapid antigen tests.

A total of 61 cases were detected following 1,007 samples taken in the context of contact tracing, 35 new cases were diagnosed after 1,376 tests done at the airports, 329 new infections were detected after 3,895 tests carried out privately, 24 new cases were diagnosed after 318 samples tested at General Hospitals` Microbiology Labs, 985 new cases were detected after 50,222 rapid tests carried out in private labs and pharmacies, 792 new infections were diagnosed after 38,696 tests carried out in the context of the Ministry of Health rapid test programme.