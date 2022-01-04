Cyprus Health Ministry on Monday announced two deaths from COVID and 5,024 new cases. The hospitalizations are 201 and the positivity rate is now at 3,06%. The total deaths rose to 641 and of cases to 177,721. The Ministry announced that 75 patients are in serious condition and figures show that 81,1% of the patients are unvaccinated.

Moreover the Ministry said that 16 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are in serious condition and intubated in an ICU. The new cases were detected from a total of 164,358 tests (rapid and PCR).

The deceased are a male 84 years old who passed away yesterday in Limassol General Hospital and a male 62 years old who died today in Nicosia General Hospital. Of the 641 deaths, 407 are male (63,5%),and 234 female (36,5%) and the media age is 76 years of age.

Of the 75 patients in serious condition, 32 are intubated, 4 in an ICU and 39 in an ACU.

Of today`s tests 13,840 were PCR and 150,518 were rapid tests and the new cases were detected as follows: 141 from 1,084 tests done in the framework of contact tracing,193 from 6,429 tests done at airports, 434 from 5,656 tests conducted on private initiative, 69 from 552 tests done at Microbiology Labs of General Hospitals, 3,169 from 112,903 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies, 1,017 from 37,615 rapid tests done via the free testing of the Ministry of Health program and 1 from 119 samples taken following GP referrals and testing at public clinics.

From the free rapid tests of the Ministry`s program 9 cases were detected in nursing homes and 4 in closed structures.