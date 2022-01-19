Five deaths and 2,200 new Covid-19 cases were recorded on Tuesday in Cyprus, a positivity rate of 2.1%.

According to the Health Ministry the deaths concern a man, 89, who died on Monday at the Nicosia General Hospital, a man, 90, who died at Famagusta Hospital, an 86-year-old woman who died at the Pafos Hospital and two men, aged 67 and 83 who died at the Limassol General Hospital. This brings the total of people who died from Covid-19 to 689, of whom 434 men and 255 women with an average age of 76.1 years.

There are 257 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, of whom 89 in a serious condition, including 38 who are intubated, four being treated in intensive care units and 47 in high-dependency units. In total 69.65% of patients are not vaccinated.

The new cases were among 104,965 PCR and antigen rapid tests that bring the total number of cases so far to 230,856.

Today 8,483 PCR tests and 96,482 antigen rapid tests were carried out and the new cases detected are as follows: 74 from the 1,263 samples collected for contact tracing purposes, 54 from 2,607 tests at airports, 336 from 4,034 tests conducted on private initiative, 38 from 388 samples collected from microbiology labs of General Hospitals, 1,050 from 45,251 rapid tests carried out in private labs and pharmacies, 642 from 51,231 rapid tests carried out in the context of free testing by the Health Ministry and six from 191 samples collected following GP referrals or testing at public clinics.