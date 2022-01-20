Cyprus’ health authorities on Thursday announced 11 deaths, new bleak record since the outbreak of the pandemic and 2,282 new cases, bringing the tally of fatalities and infections to 700 and 235,634 respectively.



However, of the 11 fatalities announced today, 6 were recorded in the last 24hours while the remaining 5 have on an earlier date of death, according to the daily Covid testing announcement issued by the Ministry of Health.



Furthermore, according to the Ministry, hospitalisations rose amounted to 244, while patients treated in serious conditions in Intensive Treatment Units and Increased Care Units rising to 81 from 92 the day before.

A total of 108,760 tests were carried out today, with the daily positivity rate declining to 2.1% from 2.3% yesterday.

According to the Ministry, the new fatalities concern a 65 woman who died on January 1, a 71-year old man who passed on January 8, a 70-year old male who died on January 10, a 70-year old man who passed on January 11, and a 83-year old woman who died on January 18. Furthermore, the fatalities list included a 73-year old man, a 83-year old woman and 63-year old male who died on January 19.



The Ministry also announced the deaths of two women 65 and 79 years-old and of a 87-year old all of whom passed today.



Total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic amount to 700, of whom 440 or 62.9% are male patients and 260 or 37.1% female, with a median age of 75.9 years.



Furthermore, patients receiving treatment in public hospitals amounted to 244, of whom 81 are being treated in serious condition. Of the patients in serious condition, 34 are intubated, 3 are in Intensive Treatment Units but are not connected to a ventilator and 44 patients are in Increased Care Units, the Ministry added.



Data show that 72.55% of the patients have no vaccination history, while 18 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in Intensive Treatment Units.

According to the Ministry, the 2,282 new COVID cases were detected following 108,670 tests, of which 6,547 were PCR tests and 102,123 rapid antigen tests.



A total of 70 cases were detected from 821 samples taken in the context of contact tracing, 50 new cases were diagnosed from 2,321 tests done at the airports, 307 new infections were detected from 2,980 tests carried out privately, 29 new infections were diagnosed from 317 samples taken by General Hospitals’ Microbiology Labs, 1,144 new cases were detected after 49,047 rapid tests were carried out in private labs and pharmacies, 678 new cases were diagnosed after 53,076 tests carried out in the context of the Ministry of Health rapid test programme, while 4 new infections were diagnosed from 107 samples taken in the context of GP referrals and checks among special groups.



The total new cases in primary and high schools detected 113 and 56 new infections respectively, the Ministry added.