Police conducted a total of 2,666 checks for COVID violations the last 24 hours during which 18 individuals and 7 establishment owners or managers were fined.

In Nicosia the Police carried out 1,167 checks and fined 3 individuals and 4 establishment owners, in Limassol 180 checks were carried out and fines were handed to 5 owners and 1 establishment owner and in Pafos in 152 checks the Police fined 2 citizens and 2 establishment owners. In Famagusta the checks were 388 and 6 citizens were probed while in Morphou in 197 checks no violation was detected.

The Traffic Police carried out 128 checks and no violation was detected. Thirteen checks were carried out by the Port and Marine Police with no violation.

Most citizens were fined for not wearing a face mask. In Nicosia a coffee shop owner was fined with a €500 fine because the head of operations was not wearing a mask. A second coffee shop was fined because a customer did not carry a safepass and the head of operations was not wearing a mask. The fine was €1,000. A bookmaker`s place was also fined with €500 because the owner was not wearing a face mask and a petrol station was also fined as one employee was working there without a safepass.

In Limassol a kiosk owner was fined with a €500 because the head of operations did not have a safepass. Fines were handed out to a Pafos fast food place because it employed two people who did not wear a mask or have a safepass, it was crowded and there was no safepass checks for customers. The same place was fined because it failed to have temperature checks and markings for COVID. The fine was €1,000.

A second fast food place was fined as the head of operations was working without a mask and a safepass, no customer safe pass checks was carried out , an employee did not have a safepass and the floor markings were inadequate. The fine was €500.