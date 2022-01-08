The Ministry of Health has increased the rapid antigen testing units across Cyprus, in view of schools re-opening on Monday and the need for all school staff and students to have a negative rapid test valid for 48 hours.



The Ministry called on the citizens to show patience and cooperation and announced that 80 sampling points will operate on Saturday and 73 on Sunday.



“Citizens are urged to take advantage of the increased sampling points and not come at the last minute, in order to avoid overcrowding and inconvenience” said a Ministry’s press release.

During the first day of operation of primary and secondary schools after the Christmas holidays on Monday, January 10, students, teachers and school staff, regardless of their vaccination status, will have to undergo a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 48 hours.

It is noted that the period of 48 hours concerns the time of arrival at schools, and therefore the test can be taken at any time within the weekend.