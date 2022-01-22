Health Ministry said on Friday that 77% of the patients in hospitals are not vaccinated.

A press release says that based on data, 3% of the patients are fully vaccinated (2 doses or 1 of JJ) while 10% are also fully vaccinated but 5 months and 2 weeks have elapsed since they were administered the 2nd dose or the 1st dose for JJ vaccine.

It is added that 1% of the patients are not fully vaccinated and 1% were administered the booster shot and were infected in less than 14 days after they were administered the 3rd dose.

The Ministry also says that 8% of the patients over 62 years old got their booster shot and were infected 14 days after the administration of the booster/3rd dose.