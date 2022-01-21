The government welcomes the adoption by the House of Representatives of the bill on the protection of persons who report violations of the law and in particular possible acts of corruption (whistleblowers), according to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic today.

It is also noted that the implementation of this law is expected to contribute to enhancing transparency and addressing possible cases of corruption.

According to the statement, the government expects that the Parliament will soon proceed with the adoption of other important bills concerning the reform of the Judiciary and the establishment of the Independent Authority against Corruption, underlining that “these are important reforms which will contribute decisively to the fight against corruption and the promotion of transparency and accountability, consolidating the rule of law in our country.”