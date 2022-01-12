In Cyprus there was only three matches this week.

In the big top of the table clash AEK Larnaca beat Apollon Limassol 2-1 all three goals came within ten minutes AEK took the lead in the 49th minute through Romo and Spoljanic equalised for Apollon in the 51st minute and a own goal in the 59th minute gave AEK a vital 2-1 win.

Aris Limassol beat Ethnikos Achna 2-1, Aris gials came from Stepinski 29th minute and Monnet Paquet 65th minute. Ethnikos Achna had equalised in the 47th minute through Duris.

Omonia are back to form beating Olympiakos 1-0 with a Papoulis penalty in the 40th minute.

The top four positions in the league are held by AEK on 31 points, second Aris on 30, third Apollon on 29 and Omonia on 24points.