A 4.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 5.58am (local time) on Friday, in the sea off Polis Chrysochous, believed to be an aftershock of the 6.5 magnitude one that occurred earlier in the month, Cyprus’ Geological Survey Department said on Friday.

According to a statement by the Geological Survey Department, the earthquake’s epicenter was in the sea area of ​​Cyprus, 50 kilometres west-northwest of Polis Chrysochous at a focal depth of 23 km.

The earthquake was mainly felt in the Paphos district, and less in the districts of Limassol and Nicosia and in the eastern part of Cyprus. “It is evaluated as an aftershock of the strong 6.5 magnitude earthquake of January 11, 2022,” the Department said.

It added that its Seismological Center is monitoring this phenomenon while the relevant information (seismic parameters, interactive maps, etc.) is published on the websites of the Department of Geological Survey www.gsd-seismology.org.cy , http://www.moa.gov. cy/gsd and on the Department`s Twitter account @CY_earthquakes.

