The Ministry of Health is changing the vaccination plan against COVID-19 from Monday, to better serve citizens.

In a press release, it said that from Monday, 17 January, people can be vaccinated with the vaccine of their choice at walk-in centres or through appointments at the Vaccination Portal.

It also said that it has increased the daily appointments at all vaccination centres.

Moderna will be offered on Mondays while from Tuesday to Thursday, Pfizer will be available at the walk-in centres.

In addition, every Friday at the walk-ins the Moderna and J&J vaccines will be available and every Saturday both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available.

Astrazeneca’s vaccine, the Ministry said, will be available only on Wednesday at the walk-in centres or through the vaccination portal.

It also said that the Linopetra vaccination centre in Limassol will be open only for scheduled appointments which have been increased.

The Ministry reminded that the opening hours of the Vaccination Centers in all districts are from 8 am to 6 pm, except for the Health Centers in Latsia and Linopetra which operate until 3 pm.



The Latsia Health Centre is open only for children aged 5-11.