New measures proposed by experts to curb the spread of COVID-19 were discussed on Tuesday evening, during a meeting at the Presidential Palace, in Nicosia. The meeting chaired by the President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, was attended by several senior government officials and members of the scientific advisory committee, ahead of a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, where decisions are expected to be finalised.



According to a written announcement by Government Spokesman Marios Pelekanos, the meeting was also attended by Ministers of Health, Finance, Education, Labour and Justice, the Deputy Minister of Innovation, the Government Spokesman, the Deputy Government Spokeswoman and other officials.



During the meeting, Pelekanos adds, the situation was discussed as regards the outlook of the pandemic, the situation in state hospitals and the course in the vaccination program. Additional measures suggested by experts were also discussed to curb the outbreak in Cyprus taking place in the last few days, the Spokesperson notes.



He says moreover that the meeting was held amid a constructive climate and the President had the chance to listen to the positions of those present. “Measures proposed by experts will be discussed in tomorrow’s session of the Council of Ministers and decisions will be taken” Pelekanos notes.

The President, he concludes, thanked the members of the scientific advisory committee for their effort to keep the situation under control and reiterated that it was necessary for all to contribute ibn order to deal with the health crisis.



As CNA learned, participants at the meeting were in favor of reopening schools, following the holiday season, and pupils are expected to go back to school on Monday, January 10.