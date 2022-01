Cyprus braces for strong winds on Sunday, with the Meteorology Department issuing a yellow wind warning.

The warning is valid from 05:00 to 17:00 hours local time on Sunday.



“Near gale westerly winds force 7 Beaufort are expected to affect the windward mountainous and inland areas at times, while gale force westerly winds force 8 Beaufort will be affecting the windward coastal areas at times,” the warning reads.