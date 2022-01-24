Health Ministry announces three deaths of COVID-19 patients and 1,813 new cases on Sunday, 238 patients in hospital

Cyprus Health Ministry announced on Sunday that three more COVID-19 patients died, while 1,813 new coronavirus cases were traced. The positivity rate was 2.18%.

The total number of patients who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is now 712 and the number of confirmed cases 235,958.

According to the Ministry`s press release, 238 COVID-19 patients are currently treated in hospital, 76 of them in a critical condition, while 73.53% of those hospitalized have not been vaccinated.

Moreover, 21 post-COVID patients, who have ceased to be contagious continue to be treated, due to COVID-19, in an Intensive Treatment Unit, in a critical condition, and are intubated.

A total of 83,323 tests were conducted using the PCR method (4,564) and antigen rapid tests (78,759).

All three patients whose deaths were announced on Sunday are women, who passed away in Limassol General Hospital: a 76 year old, who died on January 22, an 85 year old, who died on January 23 and an 84 year old, who also died on January 23.

Out of the 712 patients who have died 447 are men (62.8%) and 265 are women (37.2%).

Moreover, out of the 238 patients who are currently hospitalized, 76 are treated in a critical condition or in an Increased Care Unit. Twenty-seven of them are intubated, 4 are treated in an Intensive Treatment Unit but are not intubated, and 45 in an Increased Care Unit.

The 1,813 new COVID-19 cases were traced as follows: 44 cases out of 352 samples taken during contact tracing, 60 cases out of 2,037 samples taken by passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports, 149 cases out of 1,866 samples taken at the private initiative, 7 cases out of 137 samples taken by the General Hospitals’ Microbiology Labs, 666 cases out of 30,703 saples tested using antigen rapid tests at private clinical labs and pharmacies, 885 cases out of 48,056 samples tested using antigen rapid tests, through the Health Ministry’s programme, and 2 cases out of 172 samples taken after referrals by Personal Doctors.