Cyprus’ health authorities announced on Friday 3 deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,192 new cases, bringing the tally of fatalities and infections to 703 and 232,161 respectively.



According to an announcement by the Ministry of Health, 242 people are hospitalised, while 84 patients are treated in serious conditions in Intensive Care Units and Advanced Care Units.

A total of 106,444 tests were carried out today, with a daily positivity rate of 2.06%.



According to the Ministry, the new fatalities concern an 86 year old woman who died on January 19, an 85 year old man who passed away on January 20, and a 73 year old man who died on January 9, all in Limassol General Hospital.



Total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic amount to 703, of whom 442 or 62.9% are male patients and 261 or 37.1% female, with a median age of 76 years.



Furthermore, patients receiving treatment in public hospitals amounted to 242, of whom 84 are being treated in serious condition. Of the patients in serious condition, 33 are intubated, 5 are in Intensive Care Units but are not connected to a ventilator and 46 patients are in Advanced Care Units, the Ministry added.



Data show that 70.67% of the patients have no vaccination history, while 18 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in Intensive Treatment Units.

According to the Ministry, the 2,192 new COVID cases were detected following 106,444 tests, of which 6,557 were PCR tests and 99,887 rapid antigen tests.



A total of 53 cases were detected from 553 samples taken in the context of contact tracing, 23 new cases were diagnosed from 1,855 tests done at the airports, 232 new infections were detected from 3,768 tests carried out privately, 33 new infections were diagnosed from 324 samples taken by General Hospitals’ Microbiology Labs, 1,176 new cases were detected after 50,564 rapid tests were carried out in private labs and pharmacies, 585 new cases were diagnosed after 49,323 tests carried out in the context of the Ministry of Health rapid test programme, while 3 new infections were diagnosed from 72 samples taken in the context of GP referrals and checks among special groups.



Total new cases detected in primary and high schools were 90 and 35 respectively, the Ministry while 13 cases were detected in nursing homes and 11 in closed structures.