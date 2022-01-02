The situation with the Covid pandemic is manageable in Cyprus, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas said Sunday, adding that in cooperation with State Health Services Organization (SHSO) “we have a plan A, and a plan B and a plan C”.

In statements to the press Sunday, during a visit to Pafos General Hospital, the Minister said that at this particular moment the situation is manageable but it is assessed a few times within a 24 hours period.

Accompanied by Head of the Board of SHSO and Executive Director of Limassol-Pafos directorate, the Minister said that the purpose of the visit is to evaluate the readiness of the hospital and to express his gratitude to all health professionals.

He said that he wanted to speak with the doctors, nurses and all the staff, to wish them Happy New Year and to pledge support. He also said that with cooperation we can achieve a great deal of things.

The Minister said that there is indeed a hike in cases in Cyprus but this happens everywhere. He said that the COVID ward in Pafos accommodates at this time 21 patients and 4 people are expected to be discharged. Hadipantelas said that there seems to be no pressure at this moment but of course the situation is being assessed at all times