Cyprus Football

Friday 28th January 2022

PAEEK v Pafos

Saturday 29th January 2022

League Two

Mansfield v Leyton Orient

National League

Barnet v Stockport 15.00pm The Hive, Camrose Avenue, Edgware HA8 6AG

Isthmian League

East Thurrock v Haringey Borough

Spartan South Midlands League

New Salamis v Arlesey 15.00pm Haringey Borough, White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ

Combined Counties League

Holyport v St Panteleimon FC 15.00pm

Cyprus Football

Ethnikos Achna v AEK

Anorthosis v Omonia

Sunday 30th January 2022

KOPA League

Panathinaikos v Apoel 12.00pm Enfield Playing Fields, 3G EN1 4LP

Pantel v Omonia Youth 12.00pm Southgate School, 3G EN4 0BL

Nissi v Olympia 12.45pm Goff’s Lane Cheshunt, Waltham Cross EN7 5QW

Cyprus Football

Apoel v Doxa

Apollon v Olympiakos

Monday 31st January 2022

Aris v AEL

Tuesday 1st February 2021

League Two

Bradford City v Leyton Orient

National League

Southend v Barnet 19.45pm

Velocity Cup

Third round

Haringey Borough v Potters Bar 19.45pm Haringey Borough, White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ