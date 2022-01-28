The Town Centre Heroes exhibition under the theme of “Not all heroes wear capes” celebrates the people behind Barnet’s town centres that have gone above and beyond to support their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The exhibition – part of the Discover BarnetExternal link campaign – features portraits of more than 50 residents who have been nominated by their fellow community members and have been recognised for their positive impact on the local community. These range from people who have provided support to the elderly and vulnerable during the lockdowns, to people who helped shop locally and safely, to those who contributed to ensuring our town centres remain clean and welcoming places to visit. Barnet’s heroes represent a diversity of ordinary people of all ages, genders, backgrounds and professions, from shopkeepers and pharmacists to vaccination volunteers and faith leaders.
The outdoor exhibition will take place across our seven main town centres and will run for two months to honour and recognise these real-life heroes and their contributions.
You can visit the exhibition at the following locations:
- Burnt Oak – outside Burnt Oak Library, HA8 0UB
- Edgware – inside the Meeting Room, The Broadwalk Shopping Centre, HA8 7BD
- Cricklewood – at the Co-op on the A5 Juncion on Cricklewood Lane, NW2 3HD; Bifulco and The Junction Cafe, NW2 2DX
- Finchley Central – Albert Place, N3 1QF
- North Finchley – on the Tally Ho triangle, N12 0BP
- Golders Green – between Golders Green Station and Finchley Road, NW11 8DY
- Chipping Barnet – inside Unit 29 at the Spires Shopping Centre, EN5 5XY
The exhibition is also available online, please visit https://engage.barnet.gov.uk/towncentreheroesExternal link
We invite you to come and explore the inspiring stories of Barnet’s Town Centre Heroes in person!