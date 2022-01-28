The outdoor exhibition will take place across our seven main town centres and will run for two months to honour and recognise these real-life heroes and their contributions.

You can visit the exhibition at the following locations:

Burnt Oak – outside Burnt Oak Library, HA8 0UB

Edgware – inside the Meeting Room, The Broadwalk Shopping Centre, HA8 7BD

Cricklewood – at the Co-op on the A5 Juncion on Cricklewood Lane, NW2 3HD; Bifulco and The Junction Cafe, NW2 2DX

Finchley Central – Albert Place, N3 1QF

North Finchley – on the Tally Ho triangle, N12 0BP

Golders Green – between Golders Green Station and Finchley Road, NW11 8DY

Chipping Barnet – inside Unit 29 at the Spires Shopping Centre, EN5 5XY

The exhibition is also available online, please visit https://engage.barnet.gov.uk/towncentreheroesExternal link

We invite you to come and explore the inspiring stories of Barnet’s Town Centre Heroes in person!