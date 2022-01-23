As of January 24, people who are close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case and are already in self-isolation, on the basis of the relevant protocol, will be able to be released after 10 days, according to a decision taken by the Council of Ministers for the reduction of the period of self-isolation from 14 to 10 days.

A press release, issued on Saturday by Cyprus’ Health Ministry, said that close contacts will be able to be released earlier than the 10th day as long as they have a negative PCR test result on the 7th day since the contact, or later, at their own expense.

The Health Ministry recalls that on the basis of the protocol for close contacts of a confirmed COVID-10 case, people who must be self-isolated are those who have not been vaccinated, those who have completed their vaccination scheme more than seven months ago, people who have not completed their vaccination scheme, and people who have been infected with the virus more than 90 days ago.