For many people, the start of a new year is a time for setting goals and seeing it as a chance for positive change or action. But for some, this year may be challenging or lonely, particularly as the effects of the pandemic continue to have an impact on many people’s mental health and wellbeing.

Haringey has joined the Mayor of London and mental health organisations Good Thinking and Thrive LDN, to encourage Londoners to talk about mental health, to understand that it’s okay to ask for help, and to learn more about the local support available to them.

Originating in Haringey, the Great Mental Health Day will see organisations and individuals across the city come together to host a range of activities designed to boost mood and improve resilience. Taking place online and face-to-face, activities will be designed for a range of age groups in an effort to give all residents a chance to participate. They include mindfulness classes, yoga sessions and panel discussions, as well as coffee mornings to allow people to connect with each other.

To find more about the local schedule of events, visit our Great Mental Health Day webpage.

In the run up to the day, the Mayor of London has encouraged all Londoners to get involved and spoke of the importance of being able to seek help and support when needed. The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said:

It’s never been more important for each of us to think and talk about our mental health and wellbeing – and to seek help and support should we need it. That’s why we’re launching our city’s first ever Great Mental Health Day, to tackle the stigma around mental health and help Londoners learn more about the small things we can all do to support our own wellbeing. The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on our mental health, so if you’re struggling please remember that help and support is available.

Speaking about the citywide event, Haringey’s Cllr Lucia das Neves, Cabinet Member, said:

Since becoming Haringey’s Cabinet Member for Health, Social Care and Wellbeing, I’ve been very vocal about the importance of looking after our mental health, and after a tough couple of years, it’s crucial that we keep that conversation going. This year, on the 28 January, I’ll be joining Londoners across the city to celebrate London’s Great Mental Health Day. It’s a chance for all of us to get involved with the brilliant mental health organisations and services our city has to offer, and focus, even in small ways, on what good mental wellbeing means to us as individuals and communities. It’s also a chance to share ideas on what we do to support each other and our communities through the most trying of times. Join me by sharing how you support others in your community, or what you do to keep well, below or on social media using the hashtag #GreatMentalHealth.

Tom Haymer, who is organising local events on behalf of Mind in Haringey, commented:

We want residents to be supported in achieving whatever great mental health means to them and to empower people to continue to support others within the community. Through promoting kindness and compassion towards ourselves and others and building on existing assets and partnerships, we aspire to make a big impact on mental health in Haringey.

Londoners can visit the campaign page on Thrive LDN’s website or searching #GreatMentalHealth on social media, where they can find local support and sign up for any events being hosted in their local area.