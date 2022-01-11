CCTV appeal following incident in Brookmans Park 10 Jan 2022Officers have released CCTV images of a person who might be able to help their enquiries following an incident in Brookmans Park.Two cars were targeted in Moffats Lane on Wednesday 22 DecemberIf you can help call the non-emergency number 101Motorists are encouraged to follow the Op Chariot tips to help protect their vehicles

**Please note, we appreciate the quality of the CCTV images is not brilliant but we owe it to the victims to explore all lines of enquiry.**

At around 5.30am on Wednesday 22 December, two men were seen acting suspiciously in Moffats Lane. One of them attempted to gain entry to a Volkswagen Crafter van which was parked on a driveway (crime reference 41/100379/21).

When he was unsuccessful, the man then went a few doors down, and gained entry to an Audi Q8. Golf clubs were stolen from the vehicle, however the suspect was disturbed and the property was discarded and later recovered (crime reference 41/100378/21).

It is believed the person pictured was in the area at the time and he could have vital information about what happened.

If you recognise the person, or have information about the incident, you can report it online or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in a new window).

Here are the top ten Operation Chariot tips to help you protect your vehicle and the property within it:

It might sound obvious, but make sure you lock the doors and shut the windows and sunroof whenever you leave your vehicle unattended.Always take the keys out of the ignition even if you’re just stopping to buy a newspaper, paying for fuel, or popping back into your home to get something.Be aware of your keys. Don’t leave them lying around, visible or in pockets in changing rooms where they could be taken. Don’t leave them visible on a window sill in your home or near to the front door, where they could be “hooked” through the letterbox.Never leave any valuables in your vehicle – not even in the glove-box or boot – and keep ALL other possessions out of sight. Even if you know that there is nothing valuable in your coat pocket or bag left on the back seat, a thief may try their luck.Remove your sat nav and its holder, and wipe away any suction marks as these could suggest to a potential thief that a sat nav is stored in your vehicle.Never leave vehicle documents in your car – don’t make it easy for a thief to sell your car or provide a cover story if stopped by the police.Use an approved steering lock or gear clamp, and remember to set your immobiliser and alarm if you have them.Consider buying locking screws kits to secure number plates which are targeted by criminals.Register your stereo, laptop, sat nav and any other property on the free online property database www.immobilise.com (opens in a new window). It only takes a few minutes and could help police trace your property if it’s lost or stolen.If you advertise your vehicle for sale on an online web site, ensure that its number plates are covered over when photographed to avoid cloning of its identity.

