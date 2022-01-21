Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has accused Greece and Cyprus of harboring terrorist groups targeting his country.

Citing reports in the Turkish media, Cavusoglu on Thursday said that Cyprus had given permission to the Syrian Kurdish PYD party to open a representative office in capital Nicosia.

Ankara regards the PYD group as terrorists, citing their links to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Cavusoglu warned Cyprus that it would pay a heavy price in the event of a PYD attack against Turkey or Turkish Cypriots.

“They should not play with fire,” he said.

Furthermore, the Turkish foreign minister accused Greece of providing shelter to members of the PKK and ​​the outlawed Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C), a Marxist organization.

Cavusoglu also criticized the country of supporting the FETO movement around US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, which has been accused of orchestrating the 2016 coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Athens has denied similar allegations in the past.