Firefighters were called to a car alight on Courtman Road in Tottenham.

Most of a car was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “The vehicle was on the junction of two busy roads, so firefighters positioned appliances to close the road off to oncoming traffic.

“Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe.”

The Brigade was called at 0854 and the fire was under control by 0905. One fire engine from Tottenham Fire Station attended the scene.