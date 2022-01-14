The new state-of-the-art NHS mobile COVID vaccination unit will be returning to Cheshunt next week from Wednesday onwards.

First, second and booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine available for those aged over 18. No appointment needed.

📆 Dates: Wednesday 19 January to Sunday 23 January

⏰ Times: 9.30am to 4pm

📍 Location: M&S Car Park, Brookfield Shopping Centre, Halfhide Lane, Cheshunt, EN8 0TA

