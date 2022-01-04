A month off alcohol is the perfect way to start the new year and there is now an app to help residents of Broxbourne Borough to kick the habit.

Dry January is the UK’s one-month alcohol-free challenge, led by the charity Alcohol Change UK. Alcohol overuse is linked to mental health problems, liver disease, seven forms of cancer and more.

It only takes three weeks to break a habit, so this could be the public’s chance to reset their relationship with alcohol and lead to healthier drinking long term.

The free Try Dry app can help to keep track of units, calories and money saved, and lets people earn badges when they hit milestones. It can also be used to track drinking and set personalised goals all year round.

Sign up for Dry January’s free coaching emails to get daily tips, stories and much more. Members of the public can san sign up for these and download the Try Dry app at https://bit.ly/HertsTryDry2022.

Change Grow Live (CGL) also offers free, confidential support by telephone or video call for people who would prefer some support to manage their drinking. For more information, visit the Change Grow Live website at https://bit.ly/HertsCGL.

Councillor Dee Hart, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Health, said:

“New Year’s resolutions are a fantastic way for people to reset those bad habits and set themselves up for a healthier 2022. Give Dry January a go with the help of the Try Dry app, or you can become a member of your local gym at Laura Trott Leisure Centre and John Warner Sports Centre.”

Find further advice and support at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/drugsandalcohol.