Bavlos Yianni

(from Yerolakkos Cyprus)

24.09.1940 – 19.01.2022

It is with great sadness and a broken heart we announce the death of Bavlos Yianni. He passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his family on 19.01.2022, aged 81. Bavlos leaves behind his daughter Soulla, son-in-law Savva, grandchildren Paulina, Andrea & Anthony, their partners Warren and Nick and great grandchildren Leo, Aries and Miella. Bavlo was the proud owner of Paul’s Café in Islington for 40 years until he retired. He will be laid to rest with his wife Myrophora who died in 2012. Bavlos was a kind, respected gentleman who was loved by all that knew him. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 1st February at 12:30pm, at St Demetrios Church, 2 Logan Road N9 0LP, followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery.

Παύλος Γιάννη

(από Γερόλακκος, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Παύλου Γιάννη. Απεβίωσε ειρηνικά στο σπίτι περιτριγυρισμένος από την οικογένειά του στις 19.01.2022, σε ηλικία 81 ετών. Ο Παύλος αφήνει πίσω την κόρη του Σούλα, τον γαμπρό του Σάββα, τα εγγόνια Παυλίνα, Ανδρέα και Αντώνη, τους συντρόφους τους Warren και Nick και τα δισέγγονα Leo, Aries και Miella. Ο Παύλος ήταν ο περήφανος ιδιοκτήτης του Paul’s Café στο Islington για 40 χρόνια έως ότου συνταξιοδοτήθηκε. Θα ταφεί δίπλα στη σύζυγό του Μυροφόρα, η οποία απεβίωσε το 2012. Ο Παύλος ήταν ένας ευγενικός, σεβαστός κύριος που αγαπήθηκε από όλους όσοι τον γνώριζαν.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τρίτη 1η Φεβρουαρίου 2022, στις 12:30 μ.μ. στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Δημητρίου, 2 Logan Road N9 0LP και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family