The Bees suffered a heavy defeat at home to league leaders Stockport County – losing 5-0 in the Vanarama National League.

Stockport created the first chance of the afternoon in the 21st minute as Liam Hogan got on the end of Antoni Sarcevic’s free-kick and headed narrowly wide of the post from close-range.

Just minutes later, the visitors went close again as Scott Quigley’s cross from the left flank found Paddy Madden inside the box who glanced his header just past the far post.

In the 31st minute Dave Challinor’s side were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box after Reiss Greenidge brought down Will Collar.

Ryan Rydel stood over the set-piece and struck the ball over the wall and against the top of the crossbar.

Following a Bees free-kick, Stockport broke away quickly as they searched for the opening goal in the 39th minute.

Ryan Croasdale was played in behind the defence and looked to have broken the deadlock only for Aston Oxborough to pull out a reactional fingertip save onto the frame of the goal.

On the stroke of half-time, the Hatters took the lead as Macauley Southam-Hales drove into the box and lofted the ball towards Will Collar who headed home from two-yards out.

Eight minutes into the second period, the visitors doubled their advantage in front of their supporters.

Ryan Rydel whipped in a corner towards Ryan Johnson at the near-post who got in front of his defender to nod the ball in.

Stockport then added a third in the 68th minute after a Southam-Hales cross was deflected behind by Sam Woods.

From the resulting corner, Rydel once again sent in an inviting ball and Hogan rose highest and headed downwards into the net.

The league leaders hit the net for the fourth time late on as John Rooney’s quick free-kick found the run of Connor Jennings who shot across goal and into the far corner.

In the final moments the Hatters scored a fifth after Johnson was first to a loose ball in the box and prodded home from close-range to ensure his side extended their winning run to nine games.

Bees: Aston Oxborough, Teddy Howe, Jamie Turley ©, Rob Hall, Daniel Powell, Ephron Mason-Clark, Reiss Greenidge (Ben Richards-Everton 46’), Wes Fonguck (Adam Marriott 58’), Harry Taylor, Sam Beard, Sam Woods (Kian Flanagan 72’). Subs (not used): Jake Askew, Jordan Thomas.

Stockport: Ben Hinchliffe, Liam Hogan ©, Ash Palmer, Macauley Southam-Hales, Paddy Madden (Connor Jennings 85’), Will Collar, Ryan Johnson, Ryan Croasdale, Scott Quigley (Oli Crankshaw 72’), Antoni Sarcevic (John Rooney 78’). Subs (not used): Mark Kitching, Elliot Newby.

Goals: Collar (45’) Johnson (54’, 90+4’) Hogan (67’), Jennings (90’).

Referee: Jacob Miles.