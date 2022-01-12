The Bees left it late to earn a point against Altrincham in the Vanarama National League – drawing 1-1 at The Hive London.

The hosts enjoyed the first attempt at goal which came following some pressure from the visitors.

Adam Marriott brought down a long ball forward before he laid it off to Rob Hall on the right side who cut into the penalty area and had his low effort saved by Tony Thompson.

Dean Brennan’s side went close again in the 19th minute when they were awarded a free-kick in Altrincham’s half.

Rob Hall bent the set-piece into the penalty area to Mitch Brundle who sent his header into the goalie’s gloves.

The Robins’ first chance of the afternoon arrived in the 23rd minute as a corner was sent towards the back post.

Toby Mullarkey got on the end of it and shot goalwards to force the Bees defence to throw bodies in front of the strike and eventually clear their lines.

Oxborough was called into action as the first-half came to a close when Dan Mooney picked up the ball and found space inside the box.

The Robins’ No. 7 rifled it towards the bottom corner, with only a diving save from the Bees’ stopper preventing Phil Parkinson’s side from finding the opener.

Altrincham looked to score their first of the match in the 51st minute after Josh Hancock dibbled along the edge of the box before firing just over the crossbar.

The Bees responded quickly and almost broke the deadlock when substitute Wes Fonguck delivered an in-swinging corner towards the front post.

Adam Marriott rose highest and flicked his header goalwards to make Thompson pull off a reaction save and tip it over the crossbar.

The deadlock was broken just after the hour mark when Thompson’s long ball forward was brought down by Hulme towards the byline.

He held the ball up before passing to Ben Pringle on the edge of the box who curled it into the far corner to give his side the lead.

Jamie Turley went close to bringing the Bees level in the 79th minute when he got on the end of Fonguck’s corner.

The Captain nodded the ball up and across goal towards Mason Bloomfield who failed to get the finishing touch.

Dean Brennan’s side levelled deep into stoppage time after Harry Taylor crossed into the centre of the box following a long pass forward by Oxborough.

Marriott took the ball under control before laying it off to Mitch Brundle who hit a first-time half volley into the bottom corner to rescue a point for the Bees.