The Bees fell to defeat at The Hive London – losing 4-1 to Chesterfield at The Hive London in the Vanarama National League.

Dean Brennan’s side’s first chance of the afternoon came in the 5th minute after Ephron Mason-Clark was brought down in the final third.

Wes Fonguck delivered the free-kick to Mitch Brundle who flicked it towards Jamie Turley at the back post, but he couldn’t turn it whilst on the stretch.

Chesterfield had a clear opportunity to open the scoring in the 16th minute after a cross was sent towards Calvin Miller, but his effort went wide of the target.

Hall controlled Harry Taylor’s throw near the corner flag and found space inside the box to shoot narrowly past the top corner as the Bees continued to search for a breakthrough.

Aston Oxborough was called into action just after the half-hour mark as King’s free-kick was heading towards the top corner until the Bees’ goalie dived across to make the save.

Luke Croll was first to the goalkeeper’s parried save but sent his looping header over the crossbar.

Oxborough made another important save shortly afterwards when Kabongo Tshimanga was on the receiving end of Miller’s cross into the centre.

The Vanarama National League’s top goalscorer shot first-time to force the 23-year-old into a reaction save with his legs.

Tshimanga was alert and got to the bouncing ball first before scooping the rebound over the crossbar to leave the score level at the break.

Sam Beard almost scored when he headed over the crossbar from close-range at the start of the second-half, however the Spireites hit back and opened the scoring moments later.

Whittle was played down the left side and picked out Tshimanga in the middle of the box who got to it first and tapped home into the bottom right corner.

James Rowe’s side doubled their lead in the 58th minute when Tshimanga recovered Harry Taylor’s clearance and fizzed it across the face of goal.

Jamie Grimes’ had his initial shot pushed away by Oxborough, but the ‘keeper couldn’t prevent Akwasi Asante from putting the rebound in from close-range.

Chesterfield added a third in the 70th minute when Jeff King was found with a well-timed through ball before he crossed low towards Tshimanga.

The in-form striker took the ball in his stride before converting into the top corner from six-yards out.

The Spireites scored a fourth in the 89th minute when King fired a direct 30-yard free-kick goalwards that took a deflection on its way into the top left corner.

Dean Brennan’s side pulled one back in the closing stages when Ben Richards-Everton found space to let fly into the bottom corner from the edge of the box – but it couldn’t prevent the visitors from taking three points back to Derbyshire.

Bees: Aston Oxborough, Jamie Turley ©, Rob Hall (Ben Richards-Everton 60’), Mitch Brundle, Daniel Powell (Adam Marriott 77’), Ephron Mason-Clark, Reiss Greenidge, Wes Fonguck, Harry Taylor, Sam Beard, Sam Woods (Jordan Thomas 60’). Subs (not used): Jake Askew, Mason Bloomfield.

Goals: Richards-Everton (90+2’).

Chesterfield: Scott Loach, Calvin Miller (Alex Whittle 46’), Manny Oyeleke, Curtis Weston ©, Akwasi Asante (Jim Kellerman 69’), Liam Mandeville (Saidou Khan 79’), Tyrone Williams, Kabongo Tshimanga, Jeff King, Luke Croll, Jamie Grimes. Subs (not used): Laurence Maguire, Stefan Payne.

Goals: Tshimanga (48’, 70’), Asante (58’), King (89’).