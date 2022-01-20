Barnet Council is committed to building a sustainable future for the borough. These are just some of the targets and commitments we are working to, which inform the upcoming Sustainability Strategy.
Find out more: www.barnet.gov.uk/sustainability #Barnet #NetZero
Barnet Council is committed to building a sustainable future for the borough
Barnet Council is committed to building a sustainable future for the borough. These are just some of the targets and commitments we are working to, which inform the upcoming Sustainability Strategy.